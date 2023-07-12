trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634496
Pakistani Family Sets Guinness World Record: 9 Members Share Same Birthday

Previously, the Cummins family from the United States held the record with five children sharing the same birthday on February 20.

  • 9 members of the family celebrate their birthdays on August 1
  • They also hold the record for the most twin siblings born on the same day.
  • All the children were conceived and born naturally.

Guinness World Records has unearthed another astonishing achievement, this time featuring a family of nine members from Larkana, Pakistan. Since 2019, the Mangi family of nine has held a record for something beyond their shared surname — they all blow out birthday candles on August 1. Ameer Ali, his wife Khudeja, and their seven children were all born on this date, making it the record for the most family members sharing a birthday. Surprisingly, they also hold the record for the most twin siblings born on the same day.

The family consists of Ameer Ali, Khudeja, and their children: Sindhoo, the eldest; female twins Sasui and Sapna; male twins Ammar and Ahmar; and Aamir and Ambar. But it doesn't end there — the story becomes even more interesting.

August 1 is not just any ordinary day for Ameer and Khudeja; it's their wedding anniversary too. They chose to tie the knot on their own birthdays in 1991. Just a year later, their eldest daughter, Sindhoo, decided to join the celebration.

Over the years, the family welcomed twins, Sasui and Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, and Ammar and Ahmar, all on August 1 in different years. This remarkable occurrence marks the fifth verified instance of a mother giving birth to two sets of twins with coinciding birthdays. This family from Pakistan also holds the record for the "most twin siblings born on the same day." Their children, aged between 19 and 30, are Sindhoo, Sasui, Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, Ammar, and Ahmar.

What makes their story even more extraordinary is that all the children were conceived and born naturally. There were no premature deliveries via cesarean, nor was any labor ever induced early.

Previously, the Cummins family from the United States held the record with five children sharing the same birthday on February 20. However, the Mangis have taken this achievement to a whole new level. This extraordinary Pakistani family has amazed the world, earning them a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

