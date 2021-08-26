हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Parrot flies away with mobile phone, captures video of neighbourhood, leaves netizens amused

A parrot flew away with a mobile phone and captures a panoramic view of the neighbourhood.

Parrot flies away with mobile phone, captures video of neighbourhood, leaves netizens amused
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A viral video of a parrot grabbing a person’s mobile phone and flying away with it has is surfacing all over social media platforms.

In the video, a boy is seen running behind a parrot as it snatches the phone and flies away, and continues to film the video. As the bird flies, it captures a panoramic view of the vicinity. Street, houses and rooftops are seen in the video. After flying for about a minute, the bird finally stops at the railing of a balcony but then flies away again as it sees people chasing it.

The clip was shared on Twitter by user @fred035schultz with the caption, ”Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip.”

Although it can’t be said clearly if the video is real or doctored it is definitely fun to watch.

The video has got 1 million views and has been retweeted over 8000 times. Although some users were amused with the incident, some are saying the video is not authentic and is animated.

ALSO WATCH: 'Revolver Rani': Video of UP woman cop flaunting pistol and talking of ‘rangbaazi’ goes viral

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral VideosTrending Videosanimal videos
Next
Story

Baby girl born on Afghanistan evacuation flight named ‘Reach’ after aircraft’s call sign

Must Watch

PT9M43S

News 50: 24 Indians to return from Kabul today - watch top news stories