Parrot flies away with mobile phone, captures video of neighbourhood, leaves netizens amused

New Delhi: A viral video of a parrot grabbing a person’s mobile phone and flying away with it has is surfacing all over social media platforms.

In the video, a boy is seen running behind a parrot as it snatches the phone and flies away, and continues to film the video. As the bird flies, it captures a panoramic view of the vicinity. Street, houses and rooftops are seen in the video. After flying for about a minute, the bird finally stops at the railing of a balcony but then flies away again as it sees people chasing it.

The clip was shared on Twitter by user @fred035schultz with the caption, ”Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip.”

Parrot takes the phone on a fantastic trip. pic.twitter.com/Yjt9IGc124 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 24, 2021

Although it can’t be said clearly if the video is real or doctored it is definitely fun to watch.

The video has got 1 million views and has been retweeted over 8000 times. Although some users were amused with the incident, some are saying the video is not authentic and is animated.

ALSO WATCH: 'Revolver Rani': Video of UP woman cop flaunting pistol and talking of ‘rangbaazi’ goes viral