'Revolver Rani': Video of UP woman cop flaunting pistol goes viral, Agra police orders probe

NEW DELHI: A video of a woman constable posted in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh flaunting her service revolver has gone viral on the social media.

The viral video shows lady constable Priyanka Mishra in uniform flaunting her service revolver in style and lip-syncing to a song being played in the background that talks about ‘rangbaazi’.

The 37-second-long viral video appears to glorify crime as the lady constable, with a smile on her face, continues to lip-sync on the song that says, “Haryana and Punjab might have a bad reputation for crime but come to Uttar Pradesh we will show what is called ‘Rangbaazi’”,

The background song, with tempting music, further says ‘Neither do we make songs on crime, now do we write ‘Jat, Gujjar’ on our vehicles, but in UP, kids as young as five know how to play with pistols.”

With the video being widely circulated on social media platforms, the Agra police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The probe was ordered by the Agra Senior Superintendent of Police who told reporters that the woman constable clearly violated the code of conduct followed by UP police.

The SSP clarified that the video was made when the woman constable was in the police storeroom where revolvers are kept. The SSP added that she does not have a service revolver allotted to her by the department.

Though the video has now been deleted, it has evoked a sharp response from the netizens.

The woman constable has also reportedly been shifted to the Police Lines.