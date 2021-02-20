हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

This ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ viral video by Indian Army jawans is the best, check for yourself

The 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend by Pakistan's Dananeer Mobeen has had many remakes on the social media but the internet is calling this version by two Indian army jawans rendition while patrolling as the 'best. Check out the video here.

This ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ viral video by Indian Army jawans is the best, check for yourself

New Delhi: The 'pawri ho rahi hai' storm that has taken over the social media is not letting up with everyone, literally everyone, posting their funny versions of the video.

Joining the trend, Indian army jawans made their rendition of the 'pawri' video while patrolling. 

"Yeh hum hai. Yeh humari gun hai and aur hum yahaan patrolling kar rahein hain," the soldiers said. 

The video has left the internet gushing with people calling it the best one so far.

WATCH VIDEO

The original one was posted by Pakistan's Dananeer Mobeen, has had many remakes on the social media but the internet is now calling this version as the 'best'.

Here's how the internet reacted:

One user saluted the soldiers for their service to the country.

And this one too.

While another one remarked on the positive spirit exhibited by the army men.

Others just could not help but calling it the best video yet.

From different brands to Bollywood celebrities, the 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend caught on with the entire country. Everyone is coming up with witty ways to spread an important message while using this very template. 

Tags:
ViralViral IndiaViral videoIndian Army
