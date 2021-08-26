हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Perfect landing! Video of cat’s giant leap to grab snack goes viral – Watch

The clip has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times on Twitter and has drawn hilarious comments from the netizens.

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The cat vs dog debate is an old one that is fiercely contested. But there is one thing the cats are definitely better at and that is jumping. They are so light on their feet, they can make stunning climbs without even making a sound. This is exactly what happened in a video that has now gone viral on social media and the netizens just can’t keep calm, can they?

An 11-second short clip shared by Twitter user @MackBeckyComedy shows a kitty sitting at the dining table as a lady stood a few feet away, who then takes out a snack. The cat prepares her flight, leaps towards the lady and makes a perfect landing on her shoulder. She grabs the snack which the lady held out for her. A well-deserved treat!

Check out the video here:

https://twitter.com/MackBeckyComedy/status/1430534372935929857

The clip has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times on Twitter and has drawn hilarious comments from the netizens.

“This cat doesn’t jump, he takes flight,” wrote one user, while the other said, “That's a beautiful jump with a perfect landing. Didn't know u can train cats to do that.”

“We must think of sporting events for cats and dogs like the Olympics if there isn’t any already. Hope they’ll like it,” wrote a third user.

Also See: Devar-bhabhi wedding dance on Haryanvi song Gajban Pani goes viral- Watch

