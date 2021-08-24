हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video: Devar-bhabhi wedding dance on Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Ne Chali breaks internet - Watch

The viral wedding video dance of Devar and Bhabhi has fetched over 23,252,587 in less than a year. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Wedding videos are flavour of the season, hands down! Netizens love to dig out old clippings from marriage functions, and sharing on social platforms. 

One such old video of a Devar-Bhabhi has surfaced online and readers are loving their dance on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Ne Chali. Take a look here:

This bhabhi's devar is Ankit Jangid, who is a digital creator himself (as his Instagram bio suggests). He uploaded the dance video on his YouTube channel and guess what, it's a massive hit already!

The wedding video dance has fetched over 23,252,587 in less than a year. 

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on the same popular Haryanvi song had also hit the viral button on the internet.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

