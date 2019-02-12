PewDiePie fans wary of losing to T-Series in race for YouTube crown, say 'time is running out'

Irish gamer JackSepticEye is beginning to get concerned about the possibility of PewDiePie losing the battle with Indian music brand T-Series in the race for the YouTube crown. PewDiePie, which has been the most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, was nearly 64,700 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 10 am on Tuesday.



One of the biggest supporters of PewDiePie, JackSepticEye said time is running out and urged his followers to back the Swedish YouTuber. "This is just sad.... you can end this madness by subscribing to PewDiePie! TIME IS RUNNING OUT," he tweeted with a link to Pewds’ livestream.

This is just sad.... you can end this madness by subscribing to PewDiePie! TIME IS RUNNING OUT pic.twitter.com/tH94KqImcz — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) February 10, 2019

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had on February 10 tweeted 'plan z in 10 min' showing his growing desperation to maintain his top spot. He had a day earlier tweeted showing his confidence of being at the top and said: "no video today, just to give tseries a feeling of hope."

no video today, just to give tseries a feeling of hope — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) February 9, 2019

Meanwhile, PewDiePie and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk renewed speculation of the billionaire engineer hosting Meme Review. After keeping fans waiting for several days, Musk replied to the Swedish YouTuber's tweet with a cryptic post. "Slightly suspicious But granted," PewDiePie had tweeted to which Musk replied with "Sorry Had a vital mission in Norway Now I am back." Does this mean the Meme Review will be up soon?

With the war drawing in closer between the two rivals, the supporters of PewDiePie are working hard to ensure it does not lose the top spot to T-Series. They have been using several tactics like putting a million dollar billboard in Times Square and circulating a supportive tweet by a right-wing political party in the United Kingdom. His supporters even hacked the Wall Street Journal with a fake post in PewDiePie's favour.

T Series, a household name in India since the 1980s, is led by Bhushan Kumar, the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated by the underworld mafia D Company in 1997, the company has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

At the beginning of 2018, T Series had about 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. With the introduction of landmark changes in Indian mobile and data service, the subscriber list sky-rocketed to over 70 million in just six months.

PewDiePie took the number spot as the most subscribed YouTube channel in 2013 with his comedy acts and video game commentary. He became an instant hit with his videos touching the nerves of young boys.