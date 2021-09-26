हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Pizza served in a Kulhad: This desi rendition of Italian dish has internet divided - Watch

You may love Pizza or hate it but you have definitely tasted and THIS innovative rendition of the Italian dish is giving netizens a hard time. Watch for yourself!

Pizza served in a Kulhad: This desi rendition of Italian dish has internet divided - Watch

New Delhi: Though not everyone is a fan of the Italian dish - Pizza but love it or hate it you have definitely tasted it atleast once. Now, a shop in Gujarat's Surat is serving Pizza in a 'Kulhad'.

This whacky desi innovation wsas recorded by a YouTube page called Aamchi Mumbai, though the video was recorded in March it has gone viral now garnering over 22 lakh views. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the 6-minute long video, a shop in Surat is seen selling its new 'invention' called 'Kulhad Pizza', it is exactly what ot sounds. A pizza filling served with loads of melted cheese in a clay cup, which is called 'Kulhad'. 

The video goes on to show the whole process of making the dish. The mixture and vegetables, and sauces used. The kulhad is filled with the mixture topped it up with sauce and liquid cheese. The kulhad is out in a microwave to cook the pizza.

Though, the reactions have been mixed. Some comments said they appreciate the effort others cheekily said 'Italian grandma will declare war on us'.

Read comments here: 

Kulhad pizza, Viral news

This rendition of pizza has been launched by an outlet in Surat’s located in Adajan area. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsViral video
Next
Story

Mama bear teaching cub how to slide in viral video will melt your heart - Watch

Must Watch

PT16M6S

Badi Bahas: Big statement of Deputy CM of Haryana, like Punjab, there can be upheaval in Rajasthan too