Pizza served in a Kulhad: This desi rendition of Italian dish has internet divided - Watch

New Delhi: Though not everyone is a fan of the Italian dish - Pizza but love it or hate it you have definitely tasted it atleast once. Now, a shop in Gujarat's Surat is serving Pizza in a 'Kulhad'.

This whacky desi innovation wsas recorded by a YouTube page called Aamchi Mumbai, though the video was recorded in March it has gone viral now garnering over 22 lakh views.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the 6-minute long video, a shop in Surat is seen selling its new 'invention' called 'Kulhad Pizza', it is exactly what ot sounds. A pizza filling served with loads of melted cheese in a clay cup, which is called 'Kulhad'.

The video goes on to show the whole process of making the dish. The mixture and vegetables, and sauces used. The kulhad is filled with the mixture topped it up with sauce and liquid cheese. The kulhad is out in a microwave to cook the pizza.

Though, the reactions have been mixed. Some comments said they appreciate the effort others cheekily said 'Italian grandma will declare war on us'.

Read comments here:

This rendition of pizza has been launched by an outlet in Surat’s located in Adajan area.