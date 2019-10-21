Plane gets stuck under footbridge in China - watch viral video

In a bizarre incident, an airplane got stuck under a footbridge in China's Harbin area and the way it was taken out is going viral online. The incident happened when the airplane was being transported on a bus. The video of the whole incident has now gone viral. In the video, the fuselage of the airplane can be seen stuck under the bridge.

According to reports, the plane was being transported after it was disassembled. Xinhua News reported that the plane was taken out of the footbrodge only after the driver decided to deflate the tires of the truck.

Experts maintained that the idea put forward was the driver was effective because the tires of the trailer truck were very high and when the tires were deflated, it gav some space to move the truck. Once the trailer came out of the footbridge, the driver re-inflated the tires in order to move the plane to its location.