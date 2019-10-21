close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Plane gets stuck under footbridge in China - watch viral video

In a bizarre incident, an airplane got stuck under a footbridge in China's Harbin area and the way it was taken out is going viral online. The incident happened when the airplane was being transported on a bus. The video of the whole incident has now gone viral. In the video, the fuselage of the airplane can be seen stuck under the bridge.

Plane gets stuck under footbridge in China - watch viral video

In a bizarre incident, an airplane got stuck under a footbridge in China's Harbin area and the way it was taken out is going viral online. The incident happened when the airplane was being transported on a bus. The video of the whole incident has now gone viral. In the video, the fuselage of the airplane can be seen stuck under the bridge.

According to reports, the plane was being transported after it was disassembled. Xinhua News reported that the plane was taken out of the footbrodge only after the driver decided to deflate the tires of the truck.

Experts maintained that the idea put forward was the driver was effective because the tires of the trailer truck were very high and when the tires were deflated, it gav some space to move the truck. Once the trailer came out of the footbridge, the driver re-inflated the tires in order to move the plane to its location.

Tags:
ChinaAirplaneTruck
Next
Story

British Airways stewardess suspended after drunk boyfriend fights with pilot

Must Watch

PT8M58S

DNA: Non Stop News, 21st October 2019