Police in UP's Hapur district stops celebrations, seize 20 kilos of 'rasgullas'

New Delhi: Two people in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur were arrested by the police on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 rules as they celebrated the panchayat poll result in the state. Also, the police seized 20 kilograms of 'rasgullas' that was to be distributed as part of the celebration.

The Hapur Police in a social media post said: “Hapur Police arrested two people who violated Covid guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC to distribute rasgullas among a gathering. 20 kgs of rasgullas were seized from them." (Tweet translated from Hindi.)

A police statement said, two people were arrested for violating COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC which was imposed in the state to distribute rasgullas among a crowd of people."

Earlier, during campaigning for the panchayat polls, the Amroha police had seized 100 kgs of `rasgullas` from the village panchayat candidate Sohanveer. He was allegedly preparing to distribute the `rasgullas` to his voters.