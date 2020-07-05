हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
coronavirus lockdown

Potatoes invade French woman's home in her absence during coronavirus lockdown. Wait, what?

The woman reportedly bought some potatoes in March but after the lockdown was announced in France, she moved out of her home. In her absence, the potatoes decided to grow and invade her flat.

Potatoes invade French woman&#039;s home in her absence during coronavirus lockdown. Wait, what?
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@/donna9p

New Delhi: A French woman, who came back to her home nearly three months after he quarantine break, received the shock of her life when she opened the doors of her flat. The woman, named Donna Poree, 23, had reportedly bought some potatoes in March but after the lockdown was announced in France, she moved out of her home. In her absence, the potatoes decided to grow and invade her flat. The roots of the potatoes grew all over her shelf and wall.

She posted the photos on her Twitter timeline and said, "After 3 months of absence, my potatoes decided to push without limit until making holes in the joints."

Take a look at how the potatoes took over Donna's home.

Her tweet has gone crazy viral on the internet and has left Twitter amused and terrified at the same time. 

"It's little scary," a Twitter user replied to Donna, who said, "A little? I was not far from the heart attack anyway."

Isn't it a nightmare to see your home getting invaded by these potatoes? Tell us in the comments section below.

