'Professor' arrives in India, Money Heist's Bella Ciao gets Gujarati cover - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Netflix’s Money Heist series has a huge fan following in India and that can be measured by the number of covers made of its popular song, Bella Ciao.

The Spanish song has been recreated in many Indian regional languages like Punjabi and Bihari and now the Gujrati version of Bella Ciao is going viral all over social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, a desi band is seen performing the Bella Ciao song on harmonium, tabla, and manjira with a touch of Gujrati accent. Watch:

The audience can be seen enjoying themselves on the desi beats of Bella Ciao. The video has been seen over 30k times and bagged more than 5k likes. While some are loving the Gujrati touch in the Spanish song, some are not satisfied with the cover.

The comment section was overloaded with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote "LA Jalebi DE Fafada," "Maine to ringtone bhi bana li iski," wrote another. While those who were not satisfied with the Gujrati Bella Ciao wrote "Abee ye kya naas kar diya," "Gane ki to ijjat nikal di."

