proposal

Proposal gone wrong: Austrian woman tumbles from cliff moments after saying 'Yes'

The woman survived the fall after landing on a bed of snow at the bottom of the cliff

Proposal gone wrong: Austrian woman tumbles from cliff moments after saying &#039;Yes&#039;
Representational image

A mesmerising, picturesque mountain-top marriage proposal ended in disaster after a man’s fiancee tripped and fell off the cliff. The man had got down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend whose back was facing the edge of the cliff and after saying ‘yes’, she took a step behind and found herself falling off the cliff.

The woman, 32, survived the fall off the 200 meters high Falkert mountain in Carinthia. Her fall was broken by a bed of snow at the bottom of the mountain. In a bid to save her life, her parner jumped after her and was found gripping the edge of a cliff after a 15-meter fall from the main cliff where he proposed to her.

The Daily Mail reported that a police officer at the scene said, 'The two were extremely lucky! Had it not been for snow, it would have turned out very differently.'

Emergency services quickly arrived at the site and had to rescue the man hanging from the cliff with a helicopter. The couple was rushed to the hospital where the doctors revealed that the boyfriend only suffered a fractured vertebra.

The woman was admitted to the hospital as well but has no major life-threatening injuries.

 

