Viral

Public display of affection! Bihar couple caught in the act, WATCH what happened next in viral video





Patna: While the public display of affection is quite common in urban areas in India and cities generally have more cultural acceptance as far as PDA is concerned, it raises eyebrows in smaller towns and rural areas. In a recent development, a couple was in trouble for sharing intimacy in the public area.

A video of the incident has gone viral. The video shows that the couple from Bihar’s Gaya district engaging in intimate actions while riding on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. In the video, the woman is seen sitting on the fuel tank of the bike facing the man who was riding the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a few locals riding behind them noticed their activities and started recording this entire act on camera. When the girl realised that they were being filmed, she questioned them and a brawl ensued. The locals stopped their bikes and rebuked the couple for engaging in such behaviour.

