‘Pushpa, I Hate Beer’: Rajasthan police uses quirky one-liners to warn against drunken driving

New Delhi: In a cheeky attempt at warning people against drunken driving ahead of New Year, the Rajasthan police used catchy one-liners to grab attention to the cause.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (December 27), the Rajasthan police tweeted in Hindi, “Don’t create ruckus after New Year party! Don’t drive after drinking. Be smart, book a cab in advance.” The cops also referred to Rajesh Khanna's famous 'Pushpa I Hate Tears' dialogue from 'Amar Prem' and modified it to "During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer."

In another tweet on Tuesday, invoking Rahat Indori’s popular shayari 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi', the police tweeted, “Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, peekar gaadi chalane ka nahi (There are invitations but it is not to be accepted, and cars are not be driven after drinking).”

Appreciating the effort, one Twitter user hailed the campaign and called it “very creative”.

