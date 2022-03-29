Ranveer Singh makes Union Minister Anurag Thakur shake legs on 'Malhari', video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: A video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh making Union Minister Anurag Thakur shake legs to one of his songs 'Malhari' during an event at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 is going viral.

During the event, Ranveer was asked to perform a step on the hit number from his movie 'Bajirao Mastani' and the actor didn't miss the chance. He even invited Thakur, who was also present on the stage, to join him. The 36-year-old then shook a leg with the 47-year-old minister.

The 17-second clip was shared by the Office of Anurag Thakur on Monday night and has so far gotten more than 16,000 views on Twitter. The short video has also received over 1,100 likes on the social networking service.

Watch:

During a conversation with Ranveer Singh on the third day of his visit to Dubai, Thakur also acknowledged the contribution of films to India's soft power projection and said the Indian film industry has left "a great impact" on the people of other countries.

"India is a land of storytelling...India should be the hub. And, I personally feel, my aim in the next few years is that India should be the content sub-continent of the world," he said during the conversation on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry'.

To achieve the goal, he said, his ministry and the film industry will have to work as a team.

Language is not a barrier today. Go to any part of the world and you see people across all sections of society breaking into a song at the sound of India. This is a huge contribution of the Indian film industry to India - @ianuragthakur at @expo2020dubai .@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/BFPQpXHZ1G — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) March 28, 2022

"I have to facilitate the film industry so that they achieve it. And, they can do it though their performance and the talent pool that we have in the industry," Thakur said.

"We can get a great business into India to create millions of jobs and at the same time put Indian content across the globe," he added.

Thakur noted that the India Pavilion at the Expo has been "a huge crowd puller" with 1.7 million visitors, and said that "Indians in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India".

India should be the hub of post-production. India should be the content subcontinent of the world in the next few years - @ianuragthakur at @expo2020dubai .@RanveerOfficial#IndiaPavilion #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/9lltpiR4T5 — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) March 28, 2022

Ranveer Singh said Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on the world stage.

"Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films...Indian entertainment is going to explode globally," the actor said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV