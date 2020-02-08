Rat hauls salad bowl along New York subway tracks, video goes viral, Twitterati lauds

Rats have a penchant for making colonies near railway tracks and stations as living near them ensures a steady supply of food. Now, a video of a rat pulling a salad bowl along a subway metro track in new York has gone viral on social media.

The video of the rat hauling the salad bowl was shared on Twitter by Sarah Peele, an actress living in Brooklyn in New York. She captioned the video - "Shout out to Salad Rat, stubbornly sticking with her New Year`s resolutions well into February."

Shout out to Salad Rat, stubbornly sticking w her New Years resolutions well into February pic.twitter.com/32bnVBs9Fp — Sarah Peele (@sarriepeele) February 5, 2020

The 35-second long video shows that rat grabbing the bowl using its mouth and pulling it away. The rodent then stops and starts to drag the bowl again. Sarah Peele's tweet soon went viral with several Twitterati lauding the rat's "dedication" and choice of "healthy food".

Kathleen O'Mara tweeted, "Salad Rat just gentrified my neighborhood." Another Twitter user wrote, "God, even rats have to live up to unrealistic beauty standards."

"Well, it's the Year of the Rat, she probably has awards shows to attend with gowns she has to fit into...," wrote another.

It was followed by Twitter user Molly Jong-Fast stating - "This rat is bigger and smarter than my dog."