हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rat

Rat hauls salad bowl along New York subway tracks, video goes viral, Twitterati lauds

Rats have a penchant for making colonies near railway tracks and stations as living near them ensures a steady supply of food. Now, a video of a rat pulling a salad bowl along a subway metro track in new York has gone viral on social media.

Rat hauls salad bowl along New York subway tracks, video goes viral, Twitterati lauds

Rats have a penchant for making colonies near railway tracks and stations as living near them ensures a steady supply of food. Now, a video of a rat pulling a salad bowl along a subway metro track in new York has gone viral on social media.

The video of the rat hauling the salad bowl was shared on Twitter by Sarah Peele, an actress living in Brooklyn in New York. She captioned the video - "Shout out to Salad Rat, stubbornly sticking with her New Year`s resolutions well into February."

The 35-second long video shows that rat grabbing the bowl using its mouth and pulling it away. The rodent then stops and starts to drag the bowl again. Sarah Peele's tweet soon went viral with several Twitterati lauding the rat's "dedication" and choice of "healthy food".

Kathleen O'Mara tweeted, "Salad Rat just gentrified my neighborhood." Another Twitter user wrote, "God, even rats have to live up to unrealistic beauty standards."

"Well, it's the Year of the Rat, she probably has awards shows to attend with gowns she has to fit into...," wrote another.

It was followed by Twitter user Molly Jong-Fast stating - "This rat is bigger and smarter than my dog."

Tags:
ratSalad bowlNew YorkViral video
Next
Story

Air India mistakenly cancels ticket of Kunal Kamra's namesake on Jaipur-Mumbai flight

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Voting in Delhi for its 70-member assembly, Drop in Delhi's turnout vs 2015