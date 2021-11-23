Reluctant to get up early, student carries mattress to class - check viral video

Getting up early is not everyone's cup of tea. And with online classes and work from home in COVID times, many of us got used to working and studying at our own pace. And attending a morning lecture is no mean task for someone who doesn't like to get up early. But this student had an ultimate solution!

A short video clip shows this woman student, dressed in a white sleeping gown and socks, carrying all her bedding and mattress inside the university campus and she carries them in a supermarket trolley. 'Magda' (@kapciaks) , a TikTok user, shared the story of the student on her profile. She captioned it: “When you have a 9 am lecture but still want to stay in bed”. The video also included the hashtags #uni and #lboro. The second hashtag is an indication that the university is probably Loughborough University in Leicestershire.

The student then wheels the trolley into the lecture hall and she is seen in the video setting up everything on a desk, then she places the mattress with her duvet and pillow and does the unthinkable - get into bed!

She also included the hashtags #uni and #lboro. The second hashtag suggests the university is probably Loughborough University in Leicestershire.

Watch the video here:

The short clip shows the unnamed student entering her university building while carrying all her bedding and mattress in a supermarket trolley. She confidently walks down the corridor while being dressed in her sleeping attire. The video shows other students coming into the class but the woman looks into the camera and makes a peace sign.

While some users attributed this to the "lockdown" effect, others shared how they are forced to attend classes at 9am. But we are totally won over by the genius move!