RRR Fever: South Korean Ambassador Shakes Legs On Naatu Naatu; PM Modi Reacts - WATCH

New Delhi: Days after being nominated for the best original song at the 2023 Oscars, Telugu blockbuster RRR's "Naatu Naatu" on Saturday (February 25) made its way to the South Korean Embassy in India with Ambassador Chang Jae-bok shaking legs with his staff to the superhit track.

In a 53-second clip shared by the Korean Embassy on Twitter, Jae-bok and his staff can be seen dancing to "Naatu Naatu".

The video, which is now going viral on social media platforms, has so far garnered over four lakh views and more than 17,000 likes on Twitter.

While some users called it "an exciting performance", others said that "it's a proud moment for all Indians".

Do you know Naatu?



The Korean Embassy's "Naatu Naatu" dance cover also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that it was a "lively and adorable team effort".

The Korean Embassy's "Naatu Naatu" dance cover also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that it was a "lively and adorable team effort".

Lively and adorable team effort. https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins best original song trophy at HCA Film Awards

Earlier on Friday, the oscar-nominated track "Naatu Naatu" won the best original song trophy at the 2023 HCA Film Awards.

At the award ceremony, which was organised by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) and held at Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR" also took home the award for best international film, best action film, and best stunts.

"RRR" is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The movie has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for "Naatu Naatu". The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.

"RRR" also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The period action was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.