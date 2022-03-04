‘Russia ruk jaaye, Ukraine jhuk jaaye’: Indian priest’s order to stop war goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: As tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, India along with the global community is seeking an end to the hostilities. While India has called for “cessation of violence and an end to hostilities”, a priest has gone viral for his unique way of ‘ordering’ the European countries to ‘stop’ the war.

The 38-second clip shows an Indian priest saying “Russia ruk jaaye. Ukraine jhuk jaaye…This is my order, stop war!”

Further, he can be heard saying in Hindi, “Russ mahaan hai, isiliye yudh roke. Ukraine ne galti kiya hai, isiliye Ukraine shama maange. Issi mein sabki bhalayi hai. Tabhi mahavinaash hone se ruk sakta hai (Russia is great, so it should stop war. Ukraine has made a mistake, so it should apologise. This is beneficial for everyone and only then a catastrophe can be stopped.”

The video shared by Twitter user Gaurav Singh Sengar has garnered over 1 lakh views, 5,200 likes and more than 1200 retweets.

Netizens reacted to the video with memes, some featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin who announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine last week. Have a look at some reactions here:

Here's the International Court of Justice, @UN General Assembly, Security Council... All rolled into one pronouncing his verdict @ZelenskyyUa must comply and apologise. War will end now. On a serious note, this guy seems high on something solid #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) March 4, 2022

After watching this vide pic.twitter.com/fHmjQMYqQ8 — Ashish singh (@Ashish26india) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) said on Thursday that over 6,200 Indians have returned from Ukraine through special civilian flights and more than 7,400 Indians are expected to arrive in the next two days under ‘Operation Ganga’.

