Amazing viral videos

Scenes from wild! Zebra kicks away lioness and runs for life

A zebra got out of the clutch of a lioness after kicking it away and ran for life.

Representational image

New Delhi: Wildlife is full of surprises and amazing incidents. Be it a prey or a predator, every animal tries its best to meet its needs. If the predator is trying hard to catch the prey then the prey is also pushing the best efforts to get out of its clutch.

Something like that happened when a lioness tried to catch a zebra and it did a trick to run away. In a video shared on Instagram with the caption: "Unorthodox...! Zebra kicks a following lioness away with ease. Likely the lion wasn’t expecting the kick,"  a lioness is seen chasing a zebra and as soon as the lioness gets a grip on zebra, it kicks away the lioness and runs for life. The lioness did not see the kick coming and that gave the zebra time to run away.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Waow Africa (@waowafrica)

The video went viral in a couple of hours and bagged more than 17k likes.

