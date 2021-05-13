‘Sex for oxygen’: Twitter user recounts bizarre offer from neighbour amid COVID pandemic, netizens express anger

New Delhi: Amid the nation is spiraling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, incidents of inhuman behaviours, harassment continue to abound.

These challenging situations have brought out the worst of humanity. As the oxygen crisis persists in the nation, few individuals have been using the pain and helplessness of the other to initiate a casting couch-like screening process.

In one such shocking incident, a Twitter user used the micro-blogging website as a forum to raise the issue. The user’s post jolted thousands.

In the post the user revealed that one of the girls who she knew "like a baby sister" was asked to offer sex in return for a oxygen cylinder, she desperately needed for her father.

The post read, “My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father; What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?”

My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father; What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

The post evoked outrage online, thousands joined the discussion on the forum. While many users suggested that the offended should be named and shamed, others believed that filing a police complaint will be the high way to go. Leading to another conclusion that involving the authorities will just make it a 'he said-she said' situation where a conclusion would be hard to come by.

"The poor girl! And no, no action can be taken. Because not only will he deny it, this is something that plays out every day. Only difference is that the girl is from a privileged background," remarked one user.

The idea of demanding sexual favours from those reeling under the effects of the pandemic is definitely a new low in the country.

