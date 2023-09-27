'Sharing Not To Show Off': EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Shares Heartfelt Note, Picture Of His Lamborghini Urus

Rikant Pitti, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip, recently took to LinkedIn to share a post about his long-cherished dream of buying a Lamborghini supercar. In his post, he shared his desire of wanting to own a Lamborghini for the past 19 years. Furthermore, he talked about the determination and dedication it took to turn the dream into reality. He also shared his journey in the post and the significance of his achievement.

Pitti reflected on his entrepreneurial history in a LinkedIn post, detailing how he and his brothers started a travel company at the age of 16, which finally led to the launch of EaseMyTrip.com with a relatively low investment of $50,000. Since then, the business has expanded to rank as the second-largest online travel agency in India.

Also read: Chucky Doll Arrested For Threatening Locals With Knife, Demanding Money In Mexico - WATCH Viral Video

Sharing his story, Pitti wrote on LinkedIn, "Just yesterday, I got my dream car, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. It's the first in India and shines in a special green color called verde viper. But this story isn't just about a fancy car. It's about never giving up, making dreams come true, and the power of hard work."

“To everyone with a dream, keep going. The tough times help you grow and get to your goals. Stay strong, stay hopeful, and soon you'll be living your dream,” he added a few words of inspiration to conclude his share. Alongside, he also posted an image of his new car.

He further explained that the purpose of his message was not to flaunt his expensive car. According to Pitti, the purpose of it is to demonstrate that "if you work hard and keep going, you can reach your biggest goals. Every challenge and win is part of your life's story."

He added, a few words of his inspiration to conclude his story saying, “To everyone with a dream, keep going. The tough times help you grow and get to your goals. Stay strong, stay hopeful, and soon you'll be living your dream.” In the post, he also added a picture of his brand-new Lamborghini Urus sports SUV.