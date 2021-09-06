Shashi Tharoor sings 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' in 'Oxford accent'-Watch viral video

New Delhi: Have you ever heard a Politician singing? If not then here's your chance to listen to one of the most active politicians on social media, MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

A video of Shashi Tharoor is going viral where he can be seen singing legendary singer Kishor Kumar's one of the famous songs 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' at a cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Sharing his video on Twitter Tharoor wrote: "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!"

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

The video is going crazily viral and has been watched over 36k times in a span of just an hour. Users are flooding the comment box with replies expressing their amusement.

One of the users wrote "Both your voice n Kani shawl, with such intricate design, are priceless!" while other wrote " Kishore Kumar saab ka evergreen melodious song ek ajnabi haseena se yuuu mulaqaat ho gayi in Oxford style accent mei..."

This is not the first time people are going crazy for Shashi Tharoor, he recently created a buzz on social media by providing a meme worthy picture.

