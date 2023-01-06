SHOCKING VIDEO: Gurugram man hits woman with helmet as she refuses to sit on his bike

NEW DELHI: Amid growing public outcry over Delhi’s Kanjhawala case, another shocking video has now come from Haryana’s Gurugram which shows a man hitting a woman with his helmet for refusing to sit on his bike. The CCTV footage, which emerged from Gurugram, shows a man named Kamal hitting a woman with a helmet after she refuses to ride along with him on his bike.

The two appear to have entered into an argument over something after which the man is seen hitting the woman with his helmet. Some locals around them try to intervene and manage to overpower him soon. It also appears that both the accused and the victim are known to each other.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The woman was severely injured and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sharing more information, ACP Manoj K, Gurugram said, “A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike. The woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital.”

An FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC and a probe is underway, he added.