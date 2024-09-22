Advertisement
Shocking Viral Video: Mother Holds Child Over Well's Edge While Posing

The video begins with the woman sitting on the edge of the well, performing simple dance moves alongside a child, reportedly her own.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 05:57 AM IST
Viral Video

In another instance driven by the obsession with social media, a woman was filmed endangering both her young child and herself by sitting on the edge of a well. Carelessly holding the child, she posed for the camera without acknowledging the risks involved. While the child clung tightly to her leg, she repeatedly let go to perform dance moves for the video.

The video begins with the woman sitting on the edge of the well, performing simple dance moves alongside a child, reportedly her own. The little one was in a perilous position as the woman posed carelessly at this risky location. The child was seen clutching her thigh while she waved her arms to the music, creating the reel.

They criticized her for prioritizing a short, few-second reel over the safety of both herself and the child. "In today's world, internet fame seems to matter more than being a mother. It's disheartening to see this," commented users on X.

 

