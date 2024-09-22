In another instance driven by the obsession with social media, a woman was filmed endangering both her young child and herself by sitting on the edge of a well. Carelessly holding the child, she posed for the camera without acknowledging the risks involved. While the child clung tightly to her leg, she repeatedly let go to perform dance moves for the video.

The video begins with the woman sitting on the edge of the well, performing simple dance moves alongside a child, reportedly her own. The little one was in a perilous position as the woman posed carelessly at this risky location. The child was seen clutching her thigh while she waved her arms to the music, creating the reel.

Family court in custody case: Only mother can love child more. Even more than father.

Le mother:#ParentalAlienation pic.twitter.com/mc1kl5ziFj — Raw and Real Man (@RawAndRealMan) September 18, 2024

They criticized her for prioritizing a short, few-second reel over the safety of both herself and the child. "In today's world, internet fame seems to matter more than being a mother. It's disheartening to see this," commented users on X.