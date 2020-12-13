हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bathtub

Shocking! Woman dies after iPhone fell into bathtub while it was charging

According to reports, 24-year-old Olesya Semenova was found dead at her home in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk by her friend Daria.

Shocking! Woman dies after iPhone fell into bathtub while it was charging

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old Russian woman was electrocuted to death after her iPhone which was on charging mode fell in the tub while she was bathing.

According to reports, 24-year-old Olesya Semenova was found dead at her home in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk by her friend Daria. It is learnt that Daria called the police and said in her statement that there was a smartphone in the bathtub in which Semenova was bathing and the smartphone was connected to a charger.

Paramedics confirmed that Semenova's iPhone had fallen into the bathtub when it was charging.

The incident has forced the Russian emergencies ministry to issue a warning for such fatalities in the country. The Ministry released a statement saying that the unfortunate incident shows that water and an electrical appliance connected to the mains are dangerous and it should be avoided at any cost. 

"The tragedy reminds us once again that water and an electrical device connected to the electricity grid are incompatible. The same applies to any mobile device. If you drown a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure," the ministry continued. "But when it is connected to the network, we see what the consequences are," the Russian Emergency Ministry said.

It may be recalled that on August a 15-year-old girl died in Moscow after sustaining an electric shock in her bath. In 2019, a 26-year-old Russian woman was electrocuted in her bathroom.

