Skating Aunty! 46-year-old glides on skate wearing saree leave netizens stunned

Toronto: As it is said that age is just a number and one can learn or do anything at any age of their life. The same has been proved by a 46-year-old woman who has impressed the internet with her cool skating moves. That’s not it, she has pulled off the task in a saree! The woman named Oorbee Roy from Toronto often shares videos of herself skating on her Instagram page called, ‘Aunty Skates’.

In one of her videos, she is seen gliding around on a skateboard in a saree. The video shows were shared on the Instagram page with a caption that read "Here’s the TikTok that spread like wildfire!”

The video has gone viral on social media and people are praising her. The video got more than 70k likes and thousands of comments appreciating her. One of the comments read, ”This is so beautiful and badass,” while another wrote, ”Okay, I can barely walk gracefully in a sari…and here you are skating in one!”

Oorbee has been uploading her skating videos amidst the pandemic, in order to spread a bit of positivity during difficult situations. In a few months, she gained 30 K followers. Though she had to face trolls, who called her an aunty for doing what she was doing in her forties. However, she continued posting skating videos along with her family members.

