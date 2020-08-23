Snakes get curious too? Viral video of serpent ogling at fishes inside aquarium leaves netizens amused

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois (US) recently shared a clip on their official Twitter account where an emerald tree boa is seen curiously looking at the fishes in an aquarium, in a video which is called "A Snake on a Field Trip."

Shedd Aquarium, which reportedly welcomes 2 million guests every year shared the video and wrote, "Snakes get curious too! The penguins aren't the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium—this emerald tree boa seemed fascinated by his fishy neighbors."

Watch the clip here:

Snakes get curious too! The penguins aren't the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium—this emerald tree boa seemed fassscinated by his fishy neighbors. pic.twitter.com/UDzO17vpgL — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 21, 2020

The video has gone viral and has got over 24.2k views so far. It has also been shared by 476 Twitteratis.

Here are a few replies from the netizens who were as fascinated as the emerald tree boa.

"I love seeing one animals reaction to another."

"That snake is always a must-see whenever you’re at the Shedd!"

Some users also thought that the snake is looking at its food.

"He's clearly looking for lunch."

Notably, at birth, an emerald tree boa can develop anything from yellow-orange to brick red color. But during its first year, it gradually gets the bright green color.