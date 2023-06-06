Street Vendor Sells Unique ‘Dancing Bhelpuri’ In Viral Video: WATCH

In the wacky world of social media, the weirdest things go viral at a wild pace. Forget cute cat videos and epic fails, because the internet is now obsessed with a street food vendor who brings a whole new meaning to the term “food dance-off.”

Picture this — a bustling street corner, the air filled with tantalizing aromas. Amid the chaos, there's a vendor, but he's not just any ordinary food seller. He's a culinary maestro with some serious dance moves! In a mind-boggling video that's taken Instagram by storm, this spirited seller showcases his latest creation – the “dancing bhelpuri.”

But here's the twist — it's not the bhelpuri doing the dancing, but the vendor himself. As the video begins, the vendor steps onto the culinary stage, ready to perform his edible masterpiece. And boy, does he deliver! With lightning-fast hands and feet that seem to have a mind of their own, he crafts this extraordinary dish with flair and finesse.

As the clip plays, the seller grabs the essential ingredients — puffed rice, onions, coriander, puri, chutney, potatoes, and a secret blend of spices. Mixing them all together in a symphony of flavours, he effortlessly transforms the ordinary into something truly extraordinary.

And get this: his unique bhelpuri recipe boasts a mind-blowing 60 ingredients! That's right, this man knows how to take taste buds on a wild journey.

So, prepare to be amazed as you watch this foodie extraordinaire spin, twist, and groove his way through the creation of the dancing bhelpuri. It's a feast for the eyes and the palate, an unforgettable experience that'll leave you craving more.

Watch:

As soon as the video was posted, social media users went straight to the comment section, expressing their reactions.

A user wrote, "2 second or ghuma leta to ye helicopter take off hone hi walaa tha (The helicopter would have taken off if he continued swirling for another second)", while another one commented, "Thought he is cleaning the vessel."

"World famous but I saw him today," a third user said, while a fourth user quipped, "The sweat is the main taste I guess!"

The video has so far amassed thousands of views, along with more than 9 lakh likes and several comments.