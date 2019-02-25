T-Series finally defeated PewDiePie in YouTube subscribers but for a very brief period

Indian music brand T-Series was finally crowned as the “most-subscribed” channel on YouTube on Friday, though for a very brief of time.

The battle for YouTube supremacy between T-Series and internet personality PewDiePie, which has been most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, has been going on for over a year now.

T-Series, however, managed to race ahead of PewDiePie on Friday but its reign as the new “most-subscribed” channel on YouTube was not for long.

According to social media analytics company SocialBlade, T-Series was ahead of PewDiePie (by a max of about 2000 [subscribers]) for just 8 minutes.

This happened due to a result of a YouTube audit, which is done routinely by the company to ensure that stats, like video views and channel subscribers, are accurate and they only reflect real, actual users. One of these automated audits hit made PewDiePie lose around 20,000 subscribers at once on Friday, thus allowing T-Series to emerge as the new king of YouTube for a short period of time.

T-Series' stay at the top was so such a brief period that barely anyone seems to have noticed, aside from some hardcore fans of T-Series and PewDiePie. The real-time proof was also captured by a few recordings from YouTube channels that have been tracking the subscriber counts of two most popular channels of YouTube.

Led by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. Bhushan is the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated by the underworld mafia D Company in 1997. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

At the beginning of 2018, T-Series had about 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. The introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service, the subscriber list sky-rocketed to over 70 million in just six months.