Taliban member compares women without Hijab with 'sliced melon', Twitter schools him

The Taliban have assumed power in Afghanistan after one of the swiftest takeover of the country. They have now also formed the government, and have been presenting themselves as liberals compared to their earlier stint. However, every now and then, the Taliban members keep doing things that make the world skeptical about their intentions.

One such incident was seen when a Taliban member, in an interview, compared women without Hijab with siced watermelon. He said, “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon? A woman without Hijab is like a sliced melon.”

Once the video went viral, Twitter users took objection to the statement and expressed their views.

Here are some of the reactions:

A Taliban official in an interview in Kabul on the importance of Hijab: “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon. Of course the intact one. A woman without Hijab is like a sliced melon”pic.twitter.com/9lHpQnohyd — Zia Shahreyar l ضیا شهریار (@ziashahreyar) September 6, 2021

Professor of Gender Studies! https://t.co/n9jRU7o2Ll — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) September 7, 2021

My question is why would you want to buy another human being? https://t.co/PZhNXwkzJ0 — JasbirBhogalRuprai (@jassi_kbr) September 8, 2021

Women in various parts of the world are controlled and subjected via religion under the guise of “God’s will”… until women see the sorce of their enslavement, they’ll never be equal or free. Where govt and religion are one- women are 0. — Prevaricator Slay-or! (@plsticklmyfancy) September 6, 2021

Weird things keep happening in some parts of the world. In China they punish u for bearing hijab, in Afg. they punish u for not wearing hijab. Yet China and talibans are good friends. — Shally shailendra (@Shallyshailend3) September 7, 2021

But why you want to Buy women ? — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 7, 2021

The new Taliban government has promised to uphold the sharia law. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund will be the head of the state, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the next in command. There will be two deputies and over 25 cabinet ministers.