हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taliban

Taliban member compares women without Hijab with 'sliced melon', Twitter schools him

In a bizarre statement, a Taliban member has compared women without Hijab with sliced melon.

Taliban member compares women without Hijab with &#039;sliced melon&#039;, Twitter schools him
Image: Twitter

The Taliban have assumed power in Afghanistan after one of the swiftest takeover of the country. They have now also formed the government, and have been presenting themselves as liberals compared to their earlier stint. However, every now and then, the Taliban members keep doing things that make the world skeptical about their intentions.

One such incident was seen when a Taliban member, in an interview, compared women without Hijab with siced watermelon. He said, “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon? A woman without Hijab is like a sliced melon.”

Once the video went viral, Twitter users took objection to the statement and expressed their views.

Here are some of the reactions:

The new Taliban government has promised to uphold the sharia law. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund will be the head of the state, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the next in command. There will be two deputies and over 25 cabinet ministers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TalibanAfghanistanTwitterViral video
Next
Story

Desi jugaad! Car tied with rope to prevent from being washed away in flood water, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT15M3S

Badi Bahas: How big a threat is the terrorist government of Afghanistan?