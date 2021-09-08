Will uphold Sharia law, protect human rights and respect international treaties: Taliban issue first statement on new Afghan govt

KABUL: After days of hectic negotiations and deliberations, the Taliban declared the restoration of their Islamic Emirate and named a new government, excluding other political forces and giving control of internal security to a US-designated terrorist.

The naming of the new caretaker government also came four days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the US invasion of Afghanistan.

While announcing the new interim government, the Taliban chose one of their founders - Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund - as their head, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was named his deputy. The Taliban released the names of the new Afghan PM, two deputies and over 25 cabinet portfolios including the Defence, Foreign, Intel ministries.

The Taliban's new Afghanistan regime will have two deputies with the second one being Abdul Salam Hanafi. Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, was named interior minister. The network is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

While Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the Foreign Minister, Khairullah Khairkhwa will be the Information Minister and Abdul Hakim will be the Minister of Justice in the new Afghan cabinet.

Mullah Yaqoob has been chosen as the Defence Minister, whereas, Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah Munir will be the Education Minister. The Intel Chief (National Directorate of Security) will be Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq and the new Afghan Army will be led by Qari Fasihuddin. There will be two deputy FMs namely Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai and Zabiullah Mujahid.

Taliban, on behalf of its Supreme Leader (Amir-ul Muminin) Hibatullah Akhundzada, also issued its first statement highlighting the future policies of the new Afghanistan government.

Here are the top highlights of the Taliban statement on the new Afghan government

1)New Taliban Regime will be committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country's national values.

2) Taliban will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam.

3)Taliban will provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modern sciences to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia.

4) Taliban will work for the freedom, functioning and improvement of the media quality. We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of Islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts.

5) Under the Taliban's Regime, Afghanistan's soil will not be used against the security of any other country.

6) Taliban assures all foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organizations and investors in the country that they will not face any problem.

7)Taliban assured all talented and professional people, scholars, professors, doctors, scientists, engineers and educated cadres, businessmen and investors of Afghanistan that its Government will value them as Afghanistan desperately need them. Also, the Taliban ask people not to leave the country as the Taliban have no problem with anyone.

8) Taliban says military vehicles, weapons, ammunition, government buildings, national property and all things related to the public treasury are the trust of this nation. No one is allowed to destroy, waste or take possession of it without permission of the relevant authorities.

