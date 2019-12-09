Tamil Nadu couple gets 2.5 kg-onion bouquet as wedding gift

Many people are known to bring their creative side out while giving gifts, especially when its a wedding gift. Taking the tradition one notch ahead, a couple in Tamil Nadu were given an "expensive" and unusual gift - a bouquet of onions, weighing about 2.5 kgs.

According to reports, the couple got married at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. The friends of the groom gave this funny yet resourceful gift at their reception. The wedding picture showing four friends presenting the unique gift to the newly-married couple has gone viral on social media.

Four friends of the groom packed the gift and presented it the couple. Upon opening, they came to know that it’s a bouquet made of onions. The unusual bouquet was said to be designed using 2.5 kg of onions.

Several guests at the wedding failed to miss the exchange and proceeded towards the stage when such a gift was presented. Just then the image of the couple and their friends posing with the bouquet of onions made its way onto Twitter.

Speaking about the gift, one of the friends of the groom told a news publication that the public has to pay Rs 195 per 1 Kg of onion. It is eating into the budget of commoners. So, they thought of buying 2.5 kilos of Onion worth Rs 500 from a store in Cuddalore and presented it to the couple.