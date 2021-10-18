हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Tamil Nadu teacher brutally hits student for skipping class, video outrages people

A teacher in the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district brutally assaulted a student for skipping classes.

Tamil Nadu teacher brutally hits student for skipping class, video outrages people
Image credit: Twitter

Cuddalore: A government teacher at Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district kicked and beaten a class 12 student mercilessly on October 13.

Now, a video of the horrific incident is going viral all over social media platforms and people are outraged to see such a heinous act by a teacher who is supposed to be working on the betterment of students.

In the viral video, one can see the teacher beating the boy with a stick and kicking brutally while other students of the class remain stunned with shock.

Watch:

As per the reports, the teacher is Subramanian who is appointed as a Physics teacher in the higher secondary school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, hit the student brutally after he skipped class tests along with some other classmates.

