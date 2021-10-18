Tamil Nadu teacher brutally hits student for skipping class, video outrages people

Cuddalore: A government teacher at Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district kicked and beaten a class 12 student mercilessly on October 13.

Now, a video of the horrific incident is going viral all over social media platforms and people are outraged to see such a heinous act by a teacher who is supposed to be working on the betterment of students.

In the viral video, one can see the teacher beating the boy with a stick and kicking brutally while other students of the class remain stunned with shock.

Watch:

Caste cruelty in schools. Physics teacher of a govt school brutally flogged and kicked a SC minor boy while holding him by his hair. This mind distracting video is from TN's Cuddalore. #CrushTheCaste pic.twitter.com/Tm4GTFTq8i — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) October 15, 2021

As per the reports, the teacher is Subramanian who is appointed as a Physics teacher in the higher secondary school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, hit the student brutally after he skipped class tests along with some other classmates.

ALSO WATCH: Caught on camera: Mob forces woman to remove burqa and hijab in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held