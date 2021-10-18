हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Caught on camera: Mob forces woman to remove burqa and hijab in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held

A young woman was stopped and asked to remove the burqa by a mob trying to do moral policing in the name of the community.

Caught on camera: Mob forces woman to remove burqa and hijab in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a young woman was forced by some locals to remove the burqa in Islamnagar village of Bhopal while she was passing by the area with her male friend on scooty.

In a video of the incident that is going viral all over social media platforms, the mob could be seen harassing the woman, who was accompanied by a man, for wearing a burqa. The man, who was with the woman, tried to resist, but the mob forced her to take off her burqa anyway.

Watch the video here:

However, the woman did not file a complaint regarding the incident, the police nabbed two persons reportedly, who were released later since no charges have been added in the matter as of now.

ALSO WATCH: Ravan performs bhangra in the middle of Ramlila, Twitter doesn’t know how to react

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTrendingBhopalBurqa
Next
Story

Artist posts video of mind boggling optical illusions, viewers get Halloween vibes- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks meeting to discuss 13-point agenda