Caught on camera: Mob forces woman to remove burqa and hijab in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a young woman was forced by some locals to remove the burqa in Islamnagar village of Bhopal while she was passing by the area with her male friend on scooty.

In a video of the incident that is going viral all over social media platforms, the mob could be seen harassing the woman, who was accompanied by a man, for wearing a burqa. The man, who was with the woman, tried to resist, but the mob forced her to take off her burqa anyway.

Watch the video here:

A woman was riding scooter with a man when some people stopped them on a narrow street in Islam Nagar, Bhopal and asked her to remove the hijab that she was wearing. Its is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim. #SickMentality pic.twitter.com/CqPWOMqEn8 — Karan Pal (@karanktbd) October 16, 2021

However, the woman did not file a complaint regarding the incident, the police nabbed two persons reportedly, who were released later since no charges have been added in the matter as of now.

