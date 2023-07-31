trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642593
Newsviral
DELHI POLICE

Delhi Police’s Conjunctivitis Advisory Has A Bollywood Twist: Check Post

On Sunday, Delhi Police shared an Instagram post to advise people on wearing glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • There is a dramatic surge in cases of acute conjunctivitis.
  • Delhi Police shared an advisory, asking people to wear glasses.
  • The intriguing post mentioned the Kala Chashma song.

Trending Photos

Delhi Police’s Conjunctivitis Advisory Has A Bollywood Twist: Check Post Delhi Police’s fascinating post has gone viral. (Credits: Twitter)

Cases of acute conjunctivitis has been steadily on the rise across the country. Commonly known as eye flu, many factors can contribute to this condition, including allergies or infections. These cause an inflammation of the conjunctiva. Some of the main reasons behind these allergies and infections are continuous rain, humidity and waterlogging. To curb the spread of conjunctivitis, the government has issued guidelines, and the Delhi Police has also stepped in with a unique advisory related to the condition. The department, known for its humour while raising awareness on social issues, has infused a Bollywood touch to approach people.

Delhi Police’s Advisory For Conjunctivitis With Kala Chashma Twist

On Sunday, Delhi Police shared an Instagram post to advise people on wearing glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. The intriguing post had the mention of the popular Kala Chashma song to spread the message. The graphic shared by the department displayed an animated ‘kala chashma’ with an intriguing text that read, “To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, ‘Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe’.”

Sharing the graphic, the Delhi Police wrote, “Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Get well soon!”

Notably, the song titled ‘Kala chashma’ is from the film Baar Baar Dekho. It features Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif

Delhi Police’s Post Gets Acknowledged

The fascinating post with a humorous touch has gone viral. It has amassed around 41K views along with hundreds of comments. A user acknowledged the unusual approach and efforts of the Delhi Police and wrote, “I loved the creativity.”

Another praised, “Hatsoff to the creator.”

An individual expressed concern saying, “Memes apart, everyone please have a good medical eye -check up. Care for your eyes, and keep enjoying memes.”

What Is Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye,’ occurs due to inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva — the white part of the eye responsible for lubrication. The incidence of this condition is not only rising in Delhi but in other states as well.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona