Delhi Police’s Conjunctivitis Advisory Has A Bollywood Twist: Check Post

Cases of acute conjunctivitis has been steadily on the rise across the country. Commonly known as eye flu, many factors can contribute to this condition, including allergies or infections. These cause an inflammation of the conjunctiva. Some of the main reasons behind these allergies and infections are continuous rain, humidity and waterlogging. To curb the spread of conjunctivitis, the government has issued guidelines, and the Delhi Police has also stepped in with a unique advisory related to the condition. The department, known for its humour while raising awareness on social issues, has infused a Bollywood touch to approach people.

Delhi Police’s Advisory For Conjunctivitis With Kala Chashma Twist

On Sunday, Delhi Police shared an Instagram post to advise people on wearing glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. The intriguing post had the mention of the popular Kala Chashma song to spread the message. The graphic shared by the department displayed an animated ‘kala chashma’ with an intriguing text that read, “To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, ‘Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe’.”



Sharing the graphic, the Delhi Police wrote, “Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Get well soon!”

Notably, the song titled ‘Kala chashma’ is from the film Baar Baar Dekho. It features Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif

Delhi Police’s Post Gets Acknowledged

The fascinating post with a humorous touch has gone viral. It has amassed around 41K views along with hundreds of comments. A user acknowledged the unusual approach and efforts of the Delhi Police and wrote, “I loved the creativity.”

Another praised, “Hatsoff to the creator.”

An individual expressed concern saying, “Memes apart, everyone please have a good medical eye -check up. Care for your eyes, and keep enjoying memes.”

What Is Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye,’ occurs due to inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva — the white part of the eye responsible for lubrication. The incidence of this condition is not only rising in Delhi but in other states as well.