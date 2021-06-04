Terrified of COVID-19 vaccine, elderly woman hides from health workers: Watch

New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India has had it’s fair share of myths created by the spread of misinformation via the internet and other forms of communication as well. With no proper education on the benefit of the vaccine, an old woman in a village in hid behind a drum in fear when health workers visited her house.

The video shows the elderly woman hiding behind a drum inside her house during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah.

The incident happened on Tuesday when BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria arrived at Chandanpur village in Etawah for the vaccination drive along with a Health Department team.

As the team reached Har Devi’s house, she first hid behind a door and then took shelter behind a large drum in the house, in a bid to avoid getting vaccinated.

The video of the incident shows the woman utterly terrified as she hides behind the drum and refuses to come out. Her family members call her out and urge her, but to no avail.

A lady doctor then talks to her and tries to make her understand the situation. “I am a doctor. I am not here to give you an injection. We are here just to speak with you. At least come and listen to your MLA,” the doctor says.

Twitter user and journalist Alok Pandey shared the video and wrote, ”Funny , yet tragic video from UP’s Etawah, underscoring the immense covid vaccine hesitancy in rural India . This elderly lady , hid behind a drum in her home to escape a vaccination awareness campaign led by local MLA . Health workers did convince her to come out …”

After a lot of convincing, the woman finally agreed to come out and even got vaccinated that same day, after meeting the MLA.

