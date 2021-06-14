Terrifying! Dolphin bites little kid's hand, little boy gets three stitches

New Delhi: Dolphins are friendly aquatic creatures. People tend to enjoy their company as they are harmless. But something contrary to that happened when a little boy extended his hand towards a dolphin which he went to see in an aquarium.

In a video shared on Instagram by a user in Ukraine, it can be clearly seen that a little kid is stretching his hand on the water to touch the dolphin and the aquatic mammal suddenly bites his hand and the scream of the little boy can be heard.

The boy got three giant stitches on his tiny little hand.

As per the reports, the trainer of the dolphin says that it was neither hungry nor angry, it just thought that the boy was offering some food to it as the way the boy extended his hand on the water is the same to offer food to the creature.

According to reports, the mother of the little kid does not blame the aquarium and is not going to sue them.

Aquarium administration on the other hand is thinking about intensifying the safety protocols.

