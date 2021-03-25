हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thai teen

Thai teen orders cheap iPhone, gets phone-shaped table instead

A Thai teen recently found an 'iPhone' at an unbelievably low price on an online platform. He was surprised when the order was delivered.

Thai teen orders cheap iPhone, gets phone-shaped table instead
Thai teen gets iPhone-shaped coffee table

New Delhi: He should have known better it was a deal too good to be true. But the kid was probably lost his calm when he saw the "cheap iPhone" being sold online.

A Thai teen recently found an 'iPhone' at an unbelievably low price on an online platform, according to Oriental Daily Malaysia. 

In haste, he did not read the description of the product advertised. What he received, much to his shock, was a coffee table shaped like an iPhone.

The "cheap iPhone" he received was almost as big as him and then it made sense to him why the shipping costs were more than usual. But, of course, he did not mind paying a bit extra on the shipment when the product was so cheap. 

The boy could only blame himself as it was not a mistake on part of the e-commerce portal. He hit the "Buy" button too soon.

He took to social media to share his purchase. He can be seen standing next to a giant iPhone or a regular-sized coffee table.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Thai teenViralcheap iPhone
Next
Story

US woman lost inside storm drain rescued after three weeks

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Maharashtra: Sachin Vaze is an Assistant Police Inspector, or a 'Mystery Man'?