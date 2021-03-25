Thai teen orders cheap iPhone, gets phone-shaped table instead

New Delhi: He should have known better it was a deal too good to be true. But the kid was probably lost his calm when he saw the "cheap iPhone" being sold online.

A Thai teen recently found an 'iPhone' at an unbelievably low price on an online platform, according to Oriental Daily Malaysia.

In haste, he did not read the description of the product advertised. What he received, much to his shock, was a coffee table shaped like an iPhone.

The "cheap iPhone" he received was almost as big as him and then it made sense to him why the shipping costs were more than usual. But, of course, he did not mind paying a bit extra on the shipment when the product was so cheap.

The boy could only blame himself as it was not a mistake on part of the e-commerce portal. He hit the "Buy" button too soon.

He took to social media to share his purchase. He can be seen standing next to a giant iPhone or a regular-sized coffee table.

