The internet lauds Bahamas woman for bringing 97 dogs home to protect them from Hurricane Dorian

New Delhi: The decision to bring 97 dogs home to save them from Hurricane Dorian has heaped praises for a woman in Bahamas. Social media is lauding the woman's noble move and her Facebook post about it is going insanely viral.

Chella Phillips, a resident of Nassau, New Providence, shared her experience on Facebook on Sunday by writing, "97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night... but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in."

"Each island has an abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now," Phillips, who also manages The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas Facebook page, added to her post.

Her post has been shared over 80,000 times and the comments section is flooded with praises for her, along with donations for the dogs.

"I salute you a million times," wrote one user while another said, "You're an angel, Chella Phillips. Sending lots of prayers and love your way."

She followed her post with another update on the dogs and wrote:

Hurricane Dorian has been one of the most powerful Atlantic storm on record to have hit Bahamas over the weekend claiming five lives. News agency Reuters reported that Hurricane Dorian grew in size and picked up speed on Tuesday.