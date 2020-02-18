The viral skull-breaker challenge on TikTok has left parents worried, here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The skull-breaker challenge is the new social media trend that has taken over the internet by storm. It is gaining mass popularity on video-sharing app TikTok and the challenge requires three persons standing next to each other with two of them knocking the third off balance while they jump together in the air. The aim is to make the person standing in the middle fall flat on his back, which can cause serious injuries on the back and head.

News agency ANI reported that the skull-breaker challenge traces its origin to Spain where it started out as a joke between two students and since then, it has now become a viral and a big challenge.

Social media is populated with videos of teenagers falling prey to the viral skull-breaker challenge and reports have emerged that students have severely injured themselves after attempting the new trend by filming themselves. Parents and teachers are worried about how to prevent their wards from being addicted to the dangerous challenge.

Some of them have also shared their views on social media and claimed urged parents to keep a check on their kids' social media activities.

The #skullbreakerchallenge which is currently trending on #tiktok is fatal. Please pay attention to our kids. pic.twitter.com/SQi9RPpk6j — Nicole Wong (@nicolewong89) February 14, 2020

Warning : Skullbreaker Challenge is trending I urge you all to show your children and parents and teach them this is really dangerous. It can break skull and can cause some serious problem.#skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/OQQ8idnbfA — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) February 15, 2020

Warning !! Skullbreaker Challenge is viral now a days I request you all to show this to children and teach them it is really dangerous #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/SObHbVx5Cc — Faizan Ahmed Abbasi (@FaizanAbbassi) February 17, 2020

This is not for the first time a fatal challenge has taken over the gen-next. The Kiki challenge and the Blue Whale challenge equally harmed people across the globe.

(With ANI inputs)