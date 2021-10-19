हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zomato

This is why #RejectZomato is trending on Twitter

A Zomato customer in Tamil Nadu wasn't happy with the app's chat support being not available in Tamil.

This is why #RejectZomato is trending on Twitter
Image for representation

Food delivery app Zomato has been facing wrath of many Twitter users because of the language barrier between different areas of India.

Allegedly, a Zomato user in Tamil Nadu ordered through the app, but he didn’t receive the exact things he wanted. In the quest of a refund, he contacted the app’s customer care support, but encountered some problem due to the language gap.

Apparently, the customer wanted a chat support in Tamil, but the customer care person wanted to answer in Hindi.

This triggered a conversation which made the customer ask whether Hindi is India’s national language?

A Twitter handle by the name Vikash posted the alleged conversation between him and a Zomato executive on Twitter. It soon became viral and many other joined the conversation and started trending #RejectZomato.

However, the company was quick to post its apology, but the damage was done till then.

Here’s what the netizens wrote:

