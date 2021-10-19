This is why #RejectZomato is trending on Twitter

Food delivery app Zomato has been facing wrath of many Twitter users because of the language barrier between different areas of India.

Allegedly, a Zomato user in Tamil Nadu ordered through the app, but he didn’t receive the exact things he wanted. In the quest of a refund, he contacted the app’s customer care support, but encountered some problem due to the language gap.

Apparently, the customer wanted a chat support in Tamil, but the customer care person wanted to answer in Hindi.

This triggered a conversation which made the customer ask whether Hindi is India’s national language?

A Twitter handle by the name Vikash posted the alleged conversation between him and a Zomato executive on Twitter. It soon became viral and many other joined the conversation and started trending #RejectZomato.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

However, the company was quick to post its apology, but the damage was done till then.

Hi Vikash, this is unacceptable. We'd like to get this checked ASAP, could you please share your registered contact number via a private message? https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 18, 2021

Here’s what the netizens wrote:

Team @zomato @zomatocare from when did Hindi become a National language. Why should the customer in Tamil Nadu know hindi and on what grounds did you advise your customer that he should atleast know a little of Hindi. Kindly address your customer's problem and apologize. https://t.co/KLYW7kRVXT — Dr.Senthilkumar.S (@DrSenthil_MDRD) October 18, 2021

Dear @zomato please ask your staffs to learn Tamil if you want to run your corporate business here.. this is atrocious to ask a customer to learn Hindi which is not even national language.. do apologize for this or soon you will face many uninstall of app @TRBRajaa @TThenarasu — sharan (@sharanthangavel) October 18, 2021

If zomato operate in Tamil nadu , he must appoint a language known staff, if u fo and work on foreign soil u should learn the language like wise the customer service should do service not the common people. — Charm Vijay (@CharmVijay1) October 19, 2021

How One can insist what the other people shd know and Talk? Is he an Customer care executive or Dictator? — Karthick KR (@Karthick01988) October 18, 2021

