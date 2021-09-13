THIS temple in Rajasthan is flooded with dollar, rupee, jewellery and gold biscuits

Jaipur: At a time when news regarding recession, funds crisis and job drops are making the rounds during the pandemic, its raining dollars, rupees, gold and silver jewellery and even gold biscuits in Sanwaliya Seth temple situated near Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan which is also believed to be the trade partner of businessmen operating here.

Sanwaliyaji, many traders believe, is their business partner. Before sending their consignment, big businessmen bow their heads at the doorstep of this temple and consider Sanwaliyaji as their partner. Once they make a profit, they offer a part of their profits to God.

"Each month on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, a day before Amawasya, the donation sheet of this temple is opened where an official figure of donations is declared. Our team comprising around 200 members, sits and counts the collections," said temple trust officials.

"This time, 1 kg gold biscuits, gold and silver jewellery and more than Rs 5.48 crore have been received in a donation box in Sanwaliyaji temple when the donation box was opened on Krishna Chaturdashi. For the first time, 125 notes of 100 dollars were also found in the offering box," added temple trust officials.

Devotees have a lot of faith in Shri Sanwariya Seth. People from far and wide have been coming to visit the temple and make offerings when their prayers are addressed, said Kailash Dhadeech, administration officer of the temple trust.

Shri Sanwaliyaji Mandir Mandal President, Kanhaiyadas Vaishnav said: "Dollar currency donations were found earlier too, however, they were limited in number, this time, we have found 125 dollar notes, along with a gold biscuit."

Counting continues in the presence of senior officials. In fact, cash and money orders worth Rs 72.71 lakh have also been collected, he added.

This temple, it is believed, has been the centre of Meerabai`s faith. According to legend Meera bai used to worship this Murlidhar. The famous Sanwaliya Seth temple attracts millions of devotees every year.

The Temple Devasthan Department is under the Government of Rajasthan. Sanwaliya Seth has a lot of recognition among farmers and traders who cultivate opium in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Dhadeech says: "The pandemic has failed to block the donations. Even when the temple was closed, the trust of people did not go down. They are coming with open hearts to donate after their wishes are fulfilled. The number of notes and the quality of notes, both seem to have become better during the pandemic which shows that their faith has become stronger during the tough days."

Even after three months of lockdown last year, more than Rs 3 crore was offered in the reserves in just 10 days after the temple was opened post lockdown following the corona pandemic, said officials

There is also an influx of foreign tourists here. At present, due to coronavirus, the visitors are very few. However, there is no let-up in donations as a large amount of money, gold and silver jewellery is being donated to Sanwaliya Seth, said officials.

