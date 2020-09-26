This video of saree-clad woman hula hooping has netizens awestruck - Watch

New Delhi: Adding to the weekend high, a video of a woman hula hooping in a saree has gone viral. What is it that a woman can do in a saree; jump, dance, catch a snake, well hula hooping can be added to the list.

A hula hoop dancer from Delhi, Eshna Kutty posted a video of herself hula hooping while donning a saree. The video has been shared widely on all social media platforms and is being immensely loved by the netizens. Also, it has started a whole new trend with a new hashtag called #sareeflow.

In the post captioned, "Dress up to goof around," Eshna said that she started it because she wanted "to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady".

WATCH:

Even Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra could not help from praising the delightful video. He tweeted, "I believe I'm already late in noticing this video...But it doesn't make me any less awestruck..A star is born...Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow...(sic)."

In the video, Eshna is seen sporting a saree, her mother's and has put on sports shoes. The video which was uploaded on Thursday has already garnered more than 2 lakh views.

Eshna has posted more videos of herself doing hula hoop in the six-yards.