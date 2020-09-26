This video of saree-clad woman hula hooping has netizens awestruck - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral

A hula hoop dancer from Delhi, Eshna Kutty posted a video of herself hula hooping while donning a saree. The video has been shared widely on all social media platforms and is being immensely loved by the netizens. 

New Delhi: Adding to the weekend high, a video of a woman hula hooping in a saree has gone viral. What is it that a woman can do in a saree; jump, dance, catch a snake, well hula hooping can be added to the list.

A hula hoop dancer from Delhi, Eshna Kutty posted a video of herself hula hooping while donning a saree. The video has been shared widely on all social media platforms and is being immensely loved by the netizens. Also, it has started a whole new trend with a new hashtag called #sareeflow. 

In the post captioned, "Dress up to goof around," Eshna said that she started it because she wanted "to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady". 

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping

A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) on

Even Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra could not help from praising the delightful video. He tweeted, "I believe I'm already late in noticing this video...But it doesn't make me any less awestruck..A star is born...Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow...(sic)."

Viral video, hula hoop in saree

In the video, Eshna is seen sporting a saree, her mother's and has put on sports shoes. The video which was uploaded on Thursday has already garnered more than 2 lakh views.

Eshna has posted more videos of herself doing hula hoop in the six-yards.

