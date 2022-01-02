हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Tiger pulls SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s National Park, internet is shocked- Watch viral video

"Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," Anand Mahindra captioned the video.

Tiger pulls SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s National Park, internet is shocked- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video of a tiger pulling an SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park has grabbed internet’s attention. The video, which was posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, has gone crazy viral on social media. 

In the shocking video, the magnificant wild cat can be seen pulling a Mahindra Xylo full of tourists with his jaw. The video starts with the tiger repeatedly trying to pull the SUV from its bumper and, finally, managing to get a grip on it to pull the car backwards.

Meanwhile, the tourist who caught the incident on camera can be hear saying, "Oh my God he is pulling the whole car.”

Watch the viral video here:

"Oh he's pulling it back," another tourist can be heard saying in the video.

"Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," Anand Mahindra captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on the microblogging site and has garnered more than 5.1 lakh views till now. The netizens also showered the video with over 26,800 likes and thousands of comments. 

One user said, "I guess the Tiger is helping to start the vehicle by reverse pull. It is just figuring out a strong grip to pull with." Another user wrote, "The power of a tiger in full display! Fantastic!"

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoFunny Viral videoAnimal videoTiger videoAnand MahindraMahindra XyloSUV Car
Next
Story

Bride dances on Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak with her sister in viral video, internet loves it- Watch

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Election Rush: I will fight elections from wherever the party tells: CM Yogi