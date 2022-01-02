Tiger pulls SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s National Park, internet is shocked- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video of a tiger pulling an SUV full of tourists in Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park has grabbed internet’s attention. The video, which was posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, has gone crazy viral on social media.

In the shocking video, the magnificant wild cat can be seen pulling a Mahindra Xylo full of tourists with his jaw. The video starts with the tiger repeatedly trying to pull the SUV from its bumper and, finally, managing to get a grip on it to pull the car backwards.

Meanwhile, the tourist who caught the incident on camera can be hear saying, "Oh my God he is pulling the whole car.”

Watch the viral video here:

Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss. pic.twitter.com/A2w7162oVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2021

"Oh he's pulling it back," another tourist can be heard saying in the video.

"Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," Anand Mahindra captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on the microblogging site and has garnered more than 5.1 lakh views till now. The netizens also showered the video with over 26,800 likes and thousands of comments.

One user said, "I guess the Tiger is helping to start the vehicle by reverse pull. It is just figuring out a strong grip to pull with." Another user wrote, "The power of a tiger in full display! Fantastic!"

