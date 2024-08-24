Advertisement
Tinder Scam Shocker: Mumbai Man’s Rs 61k Café Bill After Fake Date; Women Left The Place Claiming Emergency

The most recent instance of this exploitative scheme involves a Mumbai club currently under investigation after a social media post went viral.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Tinder Scam Shocker: Mumbai Man’s Rs 61k Café Bill After Fake Date; Women Left The Place Claiming Emergency Image credit: Freepik (Representative Image)

A match on a dating app, an invitation to an upscale restaurant, and a bill that doesn’t just drain your wallet but practically sets your clothes on fire – this is the typical approach of 'scam dates' that has caught many unsuspecting victims.

The most recent instance of this exploitative scheme involves The Godfather Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, which is currently under investigation after a social media post went viral. The post, shared by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on X, has exposed a scam that has left many men financially drained and humiliated.

"I've exposed many clubs, but this one seems to be the 'baap' of all. Nothing less than 10 targets daily. Many people have filed cyber complaints, called the cops on the spot, and told these girls they'd be exposed, but it continues. How are you still listing them @zomato despite such reviews?" wrote Bhardwaj.

After placing their orders, the women suddenly depart, often claiming an emergency, leaving the men stuck with an exorbitant bill. The amounts are significant, with bills ranging from ₹23,000 to ₹61,000, as shown in receipt photos shared by Bhardwaj. When the men object or refuse to pay, they are reportedly threatened by the club's staff or bouncers, compelling them to pay the bill out of fear and embarrassment.

Similar incidents have been reported in major cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. In June, a civil service aspirant's date took a turn for the worse when he was tricked into paying an enormous Rs 1.2 lac in bills at a well-known venue in the national capital.

 

