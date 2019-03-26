Top Youtube channel T-Series surges ahead of PewDiePie

New Delhi: Popular Indian music label T-series has managed to outshine Swedish Youtuber PewDiePie in the race to become the number one YouTube channel in the world.

T-Series was over 10,422 subscribers ahead of PewDiePie at 20:45 IST. The margin is decent and if the number continues increasing, T-series would soon dethrone PewDiePie on Youtube.

Earlier, appealing everyone to support his channel Bhushan Kumar had said, "There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud."

The battle between the two most popular channels on Youtube has been going on for more than six months now. T-Series finally seems to have outshined Swedish content creator, who remained the most subscribed channel on Youtube for six years.

Bhushan Kumar led T-Series garnered huge support from some of the Bollywood A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Aparshakti Khurana. The actors took to Twitter to urge their followers to support the Indian channel.

T-Series is one of the leading music companies in India which was founded on March 13, 2006.