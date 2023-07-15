Pizza Made On An Active Volcano! Traveller’s Culinary Adventure Stuns Internet

Pizza has been a global favourite for quite some time now. It is one of the most widely consumed fast foods by people not only in India but across the world. While we have heard of people trying every trick in the book to grab that extra slice of pizza, none of us would have imagined even in our wildest dreams that the delicious dish can be cooked on an active volcano. Shocking, right? Well, a video, which is now viral, shows traveller Alexandra Blodgett consuming an unusual version of pizza. The pizza she had was prepared by placing it on an active volcano.

Pizza Cooked On Volcano

The clip shared by Alexandra Blodgett shows an interesting glimpse of her trip to Guatemala. It begins with a person who can be seen placing an uncooked pizza on the ground. He, then, covers it. A few moments later, the pizza is served to Alexandra. Proceeding further, she can be seen consuming the pizza. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Alexandra wrote, “Traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus.”



Further, she informed that the bookings to enter the national park to enjoy the delicious pizza can be done through Pizza Pacaya, which is an eatery service. She further noted in her caption, “This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!”

Netizens React On Intriguing Video

The video uploaded on July 2 has gone viral and is receiving a lot of responses from Instagram users. While some were stunned to see the unique dish, others expressed their desire to enjoy the pizza cooked on a volcano.

A user shared, “What a unique experience. Would totally do this.”

Another expressed, “Well I didn’t know this was my dream, but it is now!!”

An individual thanked the traveller for sharing the experience and wrote, “Seriously one of the coolest things we’ve seen before. Thanks for sharing!”

The intriguing video has amassed over 1.3 million views.