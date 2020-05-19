हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trending: After YouTube vs TikTok battle, netizens trend #TikTokdown on Twitter

New Delhi: The war of words between popular YouTuber and content creator Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati and TikToker Amir Siddiqui resulted in a battle between the two giants. After Carry Minati's controversial roast video was pulled down by YouTube, his fans are fuming with hashtags like #TikTokdown, #BanTikTokInIndia etc on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, he roasted a popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content and talked about the unity amongst TikTok community.

Carry's video garnered record-breaking views. However, it was taken down and deleted by YouTube citing cyberbullying as the reason. Soon afterwards, hashtags like #JusticeForCarry, #carryminativideoback and the like starting trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Fans thronged in support of Carry and posted memes. 

Meanwhile, TikTok has often courted controversy over objectionable content being promoted by users through their videos to gain popularity. 

Recently, Amir's brother Meanwhile, Faizal Siddiqui has been in the spotlight after it was alleged that one of his TikTok videos is instigating violence against women. He had made a video acid attack. 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) contacted TikTok India to remove the video and delete the account of Faizal Siddiqui on account of it instigating committing violence against women.

 

